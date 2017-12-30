This week’s best quotes in business come from the worlds of art, pets, taxes and consumer credit. Happy New Year!

“Back in the Renaissance there were these families who were patrons for the arts … And now it’s these big companies.”

Kyler Martz, whose city-specific retro designs adorn Amazon’s fleet of Treasure Trucks.

“How do you lease a dog?”

New York resident Natalie Sullivan, who belatedly discovered she’d leased the dog she thought she was buying.

Jane, a French bulldog-Boston terrier mix, turned out to be leased, once Natalie Sullivan and her roommate read the contract they’d signed. (Natalie Sullivan)
“When you give out a trillion in tax breaks, it’s hard to create a lot of losers.”

Martin Sullivan, chief economist at Tax Analysts, about the tax overhaul’s impact on U.S. companies.

“Signatures may be going the way of the lava lamp.”

Market-research consultant William McCracken, on credit-card issuers no longer requiring your John Hancock for purchases.

“Small tenants bring more energy.”

Steve Nislick, chief financial officer for the company redeveloping a huge former shipyard in Kearney, New Jersey, into a mixed-use industrial park.

