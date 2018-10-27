This week’s best quotes in business cover landlords creating a rent holiday, neighbors dealing with Sea-Tac noise, and more.
“Turning into a landlord made me realize, this is their home, and they need love and respect.”
Mickey Bambrick, who with her husband, Kory Slaatthaug, decided tenants in their Seattle apartment building get a one-month “jubilee” of not paying rent.
“What you cannot change, you ignore. The rain is going to fall.”
Paul Marquis, a Burien resident who is resigned to noise from nearby Sea-Tac airport.
“I will do all that I can to ensure that Paul’s vision is realized, not just for years, but for generations.”
Jody Allen, sister of Paul Allen, who was named executor and trustee of his estate.
“If the goal is to increase the best and brightest here, then this is a very modest but sensible step.”
Howard University professor Ronil Hira, on reported proposals to raise education levels for H1-B visa lottery applicants.
“I may have been the only person who tried to save it.”
Most Read Business Stories
- H-1B lottery change could help big tech companies, hurt outsourcers
- Has Leavenworth's famous Oktoberfest reached its limit?
- Washington considers raising 42-year-old standard on who gets overtime pay
- Trump's unprecedented deficits put us into uncharted territory | Jon Talton
- Free rent in Seattle, no catch: Landlords' faith inspired a gift for tenants
Hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert on Sears, which he has run as chief executive and chairman since 2013.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.