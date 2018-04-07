This week’s best quotes in business come from broadcasting, trade politics and technology.

By
The Seattle Times

“While it’s romantic to be a martyr, it’s more realistic to put a résumé tape together.”

A KOMO TV journalist explaining why someone might not quit despite objecting to directives from parent company Sinclair Broadcasting.

“The first guy with a backbone in decades …”

New Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on his boss’s tariff moves against China.

“We don’t do procurement by tweet…The president actually has no say.”

Former Defense official

Stan Soloway, on speculation that President Donald Trump might try to interfere in Pentagon plans for a contract that some think favors Amazon.

“We’d really like consumers, at some point of time, to look back and say, ‘These days, a refrigerator without a screen feels awkward.’ ”

Samsung exec

Sunggy Koo, on the company’s aim to make refrigerators the next control center for a smart home.

“It’s like Cher, everybody knows him by first name.”

Cray CEO Peter Ungaro, remembering company co-founder Burton Smith and his impact on the supercomputer industry.

Seattle Times staff