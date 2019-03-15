Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.

A Boeing worker who had just finished a shift

on the 737 assembly line in Renton, a day after the crash

of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 airliner.

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, noting the web’s shortcomings on its 30th anniversary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack, announcing it would expand to 125 stores its no-gun-sales experiment.

The chairman of big Canadian pot company Aurora Canabbis on new strategic adviser Nelson Peltz, the activist investor with a reputation for shaking up companies.

Wells Fargo

CEO Tim Sloan, who was grilled by the House Financial

Services Committee over cleaning up the bank’s practices.