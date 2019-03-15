Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.
“Everybody feels it. … It’s like being under a dark cloud in there.”
A Boeing worker who had just finished a shift on the 737 assembly line in Renton, a day after the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 airliner.
“Whoops! The web is not the web we wanted in every respect.”
Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, noting the web’s shortcomings on its 30th anniversary.
“People in the gun business are not terribly happy with us. They said we were toxic, which is fine with us.”
Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack, announcing it would expand to 125 stores its no-gun-sales experiment.
“He isn’t as antagonistic as some of the market may portray him to be.”
The chairman of big Canadian pot company Aurora Canabbis on new strategic adviser Nelson Peltz, the activist investor with a reputation for shaking up companies.
“It’s my job as CEO to make sure things change.”
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, who was grilled by the House Financial Services Committee over cleaning up the bank’s practices.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.