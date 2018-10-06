This week’s best quotes in business come from a Pennsylvania steel mill, an Amazon warehouse, a Seattle home-loan exec and a Bothell electric-airplane design chief.
“It’s been a little like watching the air going out of a balloon.”
Richard Lattanzi, steelworker and mayor of Clairton, Pennsylvania, on unmet expectations of higher wages and better benefits due to tariffs on imported steel.
“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead.”
Jeff Bezos, in statement announcing Amazon is raising its starting wage to $15 an hour nationwide.
“I’m updating my résumé.”
Amazon worker at Phoenix warehouse, unhappy at losing bonus and stock grants.
“A lot of buyers are playing a bit of the wait-and-see game.”
Andy McDonough, senior vice president for the home-loan division of HomeStreet Bank in Seattle.
“It’s driving my mechanical engineers nuts.”
Matt Knapp, chief engineer for Zunum, which is developing a hybrid electrical airplane, on the constantly evolving state of the art in batteries.
