“It’s more than obvious it was a shortcut and four people paid (with) their lives because of it.”
Greg Teslia, president of Crane Safety & Inspections, theorizing about the cause of the April 27 crane collapse in Seattle’s South Lake Union district
“If we fly them again, we will be the last airline to fly them again.”
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, on the 737 MAXs remaining in his fleet after the March 10 crash that killed 157
“We have an outsize responsibility to regulate the excesses of technology precisely because they are headquartered here.”
San Francisco city supervisor Aaron Peskin, on enacting the first ban on facial recognition technology by a major city’s police and other municipal agencies
“Greater Vancouver has acted as a laundromat for foreign organized crime.”
Investigator Peter German, on the torrent of suspicious cash flowing into British Columbia.
“The party is over.”
B.C. Attorney General David Eby, vowing to improve tracking of large cash transactions used for money laundering.
