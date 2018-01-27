This week’s best business quotes range from robots to rifles, home sales to airlines.

Sophia, an animated mannequin developed by Hong Kong-based startup Hanson Robotics.





Kevin Michalowski of Concealed Carry Magazine, on the gun industry’s biggest annual trade show, held just miles from where a gunman killed 58 concertgoers from his high-rise Las Vegas hotel room.

Matt van Winkle, a RE/MAX broker in Seattle, on the surge in homes selling for $1 million or more.

Lawyer for San Francisco motorcyclist who collided with an autonomously driven Chevrolet Bolt. GM denies its car was at fault.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, on plans to join Alaska and United in offering passenger service from Everett.