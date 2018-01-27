This week’s best business quotes range from robots to rifles, home sales to airlines.
“Is it weird to be talking to a robot right now?”
Sophia, an animated mannequin developed by Hong Kong-based startup Hanson Robotics.
“This is serious business. Millions and millions of dollars are exchanged.”
Kevin Michalowski of Concealed Carry Magazine, on the gun industry’s biggest annual trade show, held just miles from where a gunman killed 58 concertgoers from his high-rise Las Vegas hotel room.
“Clients are now looking for $900,000 to $1 million fixer-uppers in popular neighborhoods.”
Matt van Winkle, a RE/MAX broker in Seattle, on the surge in homes selling for $1 million or more.
“Why don’t these folks just take some responsibility?”
Lawyer for San Francisco motorcyclist who collided with an autonomously driven Chevrolet Bolt. GM denies its car was at fault.
“Paine Field will be a wonderful alternative for our customers.”
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, on plans to join Alaska and United in offering passenger service from Everett.
