Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.
“If you’re heavily reliant on Amazon, which a lot of these vendors are, you’re in a lot of trouble.”
Dan Brownsher, CEO of an e-commerce consulting firm, on Amazon’s abrupt halt to buying from many wholesalers.
“People have doubted it the whole way up.”
Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL, on the 10-year anniversary of the longest bull market on record.
“Everything has picked back up.”
Redfin agent Grant Burton in Seattle, on the rebound in buyers’ interest and the price of King County homes.
“All of a sudden we have got people poking around, leasing land and starting studies.”
Goldendale chamber of commerce director Dana Peck, on a surge of interest in solar-energy farms near the Columbia River.
“There’s a huge gap between the number of electric cars you see at an auto show and how many cars the dealer will offer you.”
Gil Tal, director of a research center on electric cars at the University of California, Davis, about the still-small number of such vehicles available at auto retailers.
