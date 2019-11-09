“For 1,400 dollars, I would just as soon as run this business into the ground myself.”
Gert Boyle, who built the billion-dollar Columbia Sportswear Co., recalling her reaction to a tiny buyout offer when she inherited the original, debt-ridden company. Boyle died Nov. 3.
“We have to take more responsibility for the stuff on our platform.”
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, promising a detailed review of the accuracy of photographs, addresses and host information posted with each property.
“From 2000 to 2008 … if you had a heartbeat, you could get a mortgage.”
Windermere chief economist Matthew Gardner, on the home market’s gyrations.
“I called all the major chains, and if they didn’t laugh in my face they hung up on me.”
Shaun Tyson, farmer in small Illinois town that’s trying to start a cooperative grocery after losing its food store.
“This was self-responsibility. If you want a grocery store in town, you have to step up.”
John Paul Coonrod, an attorney in another Illinois farm town.
