This week’s best quotes in business range from typewriters to trucks, from online selling to airport construction.
“I had an epiphany. What an amazing single-purpose machine.”
Paul Lundy, who acquired Bob Montgomery’s
typewriter-repair business as well as his passion
for the devices. Mr. Montgomery died last Monday.
“There was unnecessary and unmerited finger-pointing.”
John Okamoto, chair of an independent panel reviewing the ballooning cost of the Port of Seattle’s International Arrivals facility at Sea-Tac Airport, on troubled relations between
Most Read Business Stories
- Bellevue IT firm ordered to pay employees $300,000 after violating H-1B visa rules
- Bezos targets homeless families, under-served preschoolers with $2 billion fund, but details are few
- Washington state's first bust was staggering, with lessons for today | Jon Talton
- Tempted to buy a new smartphone? Here’s how to save on an upgrade
- Burger King, Pizza Hut agree to stop using ‘no-poaching’ pacts
officials and the contractor.
“Automatic, you just relax. And when you relax, you may take a nap. On the road.”
Truck driver Abdullahi Abdulle, on why he doesn’t like the new semi-trucks with automated shifting.
“I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is.”
JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon, declaring he could beat President Trump at the polls, a claim he quickly retracted.
“People don’t want a guy to come into their office and bring doughnuts and tell them about their latest product line.”
Doug Root, co-owner of Atlanta Light Bulbs, on why some corporate clients prefer the
Amazon Business
marketplace.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.