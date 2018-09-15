This week’s best quotes in business range from typewriters to trucks, from online selling to airport construction.

By
The Seattle Times

“I had an epiphany. What an amazing single-purpose machine.”

Paul Lundy, who acquired Bob Montgomery’s

typewriter-repair business as well as his passion

for the devices. Mr. Montgomery died last Monday.

“There was unnecessary and unmerited finger-pointing.”

John Okamoto, chair of an independent panel reviewing the ballooning cost of the Port of Seattle’s International Arrivals facility at Sea-Tac Airport, on troubled relations between

officials and the contractor.

“Automatic, you just relax. And when you relax, you may take a nap. On the road.”

Truck driver Abdullahi Abdulle, on why he doesn’t like the new semi-trucks with automated shifting.

“I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is.”

JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon, declaring he could beat President Trump at the polls, a claim he quickly retracted.

“People don’t want a guy to come into their office and bring doughnuts and tell them about their latest product line.”

Doug Root, co-owner of Atlanta Light Bulbs, on why some corporate clients prefer the

Amazon Business

marketplace.

