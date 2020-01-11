“We’re approaching the level of hotness we were at in late 2017.”

J. Lennox Scott, CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, on trends in local home sales

“I had to hold a mobile phone while I soaked in a spa.”

Mitoshi Matsumoto, Japanese store operator cut off as a 7-Eleven franchisee, describing the company’s 24-7 demands

“We will be able to fly on demand — just imagine that.”

Jaiwon Shin, head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility division, which joined with Uber as the latest effort in developing an all-electric air taxi

“It doesn’t become a cloud unless there are cables.”

NYU professor explaining the need for undersea data cables like the one opposed by locals in Tierra del Mar, Ore.