This week’s best business quotes have a lot to do with Facebook, but Amazon and coffee also came in for some pointed comments.
“He’s obsessed with Amazon. Obsessed.”
One of five sources quoted by Axios on President Donald Trump’s interest in using antitrust or competition law to go after the internet giant.
“Now I’ve got to see this? … Dude, I’m enjoying my coffee.”
Darlington Ibekwe, a lawyer in Los Angeles, commenting on a California judge’s ruling that coffee must carry a cancer warning label.
“Facebook is more than just a neutral conveyor of information like, say, a phone company.”
Law professor commenting on suit that alleges Facebook let housing advertisers screen out groups like “stay-at-home moms.”
“The last week showed how much more work we need to do.”
Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, in statement vowing make it simpler for people to control how their data is used.
“The platform made similar promises many times before.”
Zeynep Tufekci, a University of North Carolina professor who studies how technology affects society.
