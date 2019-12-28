“The biggest challenge with this property is that it’s in the shadow of Bellevue Square.”

David Harvey, president of Chicago-based Fairbourne Properties, expected partner in the purchase of Redmond Town Center

“(They) are sweating and tired and they want to go home. They don’t want to shop.”

A store manager at Redmond Town Center, on clients of the many health clubs now a part of the struggling mall

“Amazon has basically ruined people … You just have to make your supply chain efficient enough to handle it.”

Brett Northart, co-founder of Le Tote, the parent of Lord & Taylor, on the challenge of liberal return policies for e-commerce merchants

Advertising

“The cost of the returns is outweighed by the lifetime value of the customer.”

David Egan, logistics expert at CBRE, on the worst-case scenario for e-commerce returns

“I don’t know how you could stick more cars in here.”

Chris Hawkins, working in downtown Bellevue, on the city’s projection for 18,000 new downtown jobs by 2025