“The biggest challenge with this property is that it’s in the shadow of Bellevue Square.”
David Harvey, president of Chicago-based Fairbourne Properties, expected partner in the purchase of Redmond Town Center
“(They) are sweating and tired and they want to go home. They don’t want to shop.”
A store manager at Redmond Town Center, on clients of the many health clubs now a part of the struggling mall
“Amazon has basically ruined people … You just have to make your supply chain efficient enough to handle it.”
Brett Northart, co-founder of Le Tote, the parent of Lord & Taylor, on the challenge of liberal return policies for e-commerce merchants
“The cost of the returns is outweighed by the lifetime value of the customer.”
David Egan, logistics expert at CBRE, on the worst-case scenario for e-commerce returns
“I don’t know how you could stick more cars in here.”
Chris Hawkins, working in downtown Bellevue, on the city’s projection for 18,000 new downtown jobs by 2025
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.