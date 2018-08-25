This week’s best quotes in business have to do with the brothers who run Darigold and the U.S. House of Representatives, the man who ran Facebook’s security, the woman who is revamping France’s labor laws, and others.
“He tries not to do my job and I try not to do his job.”
Stan Ryan, president and CEO of Darigold, on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, his brother
“Any perpetrators of information warfare against the West will get, at most, a slap on the wrist.”
Alex Stamos, until recently Facebook’s security chief, warning it may be too late to protect November’s midterm elections from interference by hackers
“When the bears give up, that’s when I would start to worry.”
Stock analyst Laszlo Birinyi of Birinyi Associates, on the long-running bull market in U.S. stocks
“France won’t succeed if we stay in conflict with one another.”
Muriel Pénicaud, France’s labor minister and its wealthiest Cabinet member, charged with reforming its labor laws
“Plastic bags are important for retailers to eliminate, but so are plastic bottles, Styrofoam trays, and plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetables.”
David Pinsky of Greenpeace, hailing Kroger plan to stop offering plastic bags, starting at its QFC stores in the Pacific Northwest
