“He just emailed you! … Could he be the one?”
Deceptive email about nonexistent love interests that the owner of Match.com, Tinder and OKCupid used to lure customers, the Federal Trade Commission alleges.
“We think this will be delightful for parents everywhere.”
Amazon senior vice president Dave Limp explaining Alexa features that let parents check the status of their kids’ homework.
“Dealers come and go, but to have five go down all in one fell swoop is unheard-of.”
Keith Thye, previous president of one of the motorcycle dealerships abruptly closed last week by the current owner, a Microsoft manager.
“Unfortunately, what you’re seeing now is not just one unit, but whole communities being displaced.”
Dan Watson of the King County Housing Authority on its Microsoft-backed move to acquire 1,029 affordable apartments.
