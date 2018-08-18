This week’s best quotes in business relate to the stolen Horizon Air plane, T-Mobile’s customer service, SpaceX’s capsule, and controversy over Google’s China plans.

Jim Grant, owner of Northway Aviation, on whether Richard Russell could have learned from flight-simulator games how to fly the Q400 turboprop he stole at Sea-Tac airport.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell on the company’s April 2019 target for flying a capsule into orbit with a crew.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, promising customer service calls will be answered by real humans in the caller’s city.

The company called on actor Rainn Wilson, a Seattle native, to make its point about robotic service calls. Watch:

Letter to Google management from employees concerned over reports it is secretly building a search engine complying with Chinese censorship rules.