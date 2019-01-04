This week’s best quotes in business address Blake Nordstrom, Canada’s busiest tycoon, self-driving cars, Apple’s meltdown and timber highrises.
“Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve.”
A tribute to Blake Nordstrom, who died this week, from Brad D. Smith, chairman of Nordstrom’s board and former CEO of Intuit.
“They said they need real-world examples, but I don’t want to be their real-world mistake.”
Arizona resident
Erik O’Polka, whose on-the-road challenges to Waymo’s self-driving car tests drew a warning from local police.
“Back in Omaha, I’m known as the Jim Pattison of the United States.”
Warren Buffet, honoring Vancouver-based Canadian tyooon Jim Pattison.
“This is Apple’s darkest day during the Cook era.”
Analyst Daniel Ives, on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s news of a big revenue miss due to dropping iPhone sales.
“It’s like anything — the first iPhone, the first flat-screen TV. Costs are high because not enough people are doing it.
Ben Kaiser, developer of Portland’s Carbon12, an eight-story building made of timber rather than concrete and steel.
