This week’s best quotes in business have to do with babies, electric cars, home sales, Woody Allen and drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman.
“It was still a really stressful period.”
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who took 16 weeks of paid leave when his wife, Serena Williams, gave birth. He’s an advocate for other men having paid paternity leave too.
“We don’t have any plans to release any Woody Allen movies.”
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, which backed out of a four-movie deal with Allen.
“This company is producing the car that Elon Musk wishes he were building,”
Jerry Kroll, CEO of Vancouver, B.C.-based Electra Meccanica,
on his company’s one-seat, $15,000
Most Read Business Stories
- Fired Amazon employee with Crohn's disease files lawsuit over lack of bathroom access
- New questions emerge around REI CEO's undisclosed relationship
- Is your phone always low on battery and chewing through data? 'DrainerBot' could be to blame, Oracle says.
- Rich Barton returning as Zillow CEO as Spencer Rascoff steps down
- Tesla Model 3 loses coveted Consumer Reports recommendation
electric car.
“They’re used to me pointing at the moon and saying, ‘I want to go step on that thing.’ ”
Zillow co-founder Rich Barton,
upon his return
as CEO, declaring that investors trust him.
Jurors “have more faith in Google than the witnesses being called to testify.”
Ohio law professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister, on reports that jurors in the trial of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman ignored a judge’s instructions to not read about the case.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.