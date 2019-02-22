This week’s best quotes in business have to do with babies, electric cars, home sales, Woody Allen and drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who took 16 weeks of paid leave when his wife, Serena Williams, gave birth. He’s an advocate for other men having paid paternity leave too.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, which backed out of a four-movie deal with Allen.

Jerry Kroll, CEO of Vancouver, B.C.-based Electra Meccanica,

on his company’s one-seat, $15,000

electric car.

Zillow co-founder Rich Barton,

upon his return

as CEO, declaring that investors trust him.

Ohio law professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister, on reports that jurors in the trial of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman ignored a judge’s instructions to not read about the case.