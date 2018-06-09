This week’s best quotes in business have to do with Starbucks, Tesla, Boeing and Seattle-area real estate prices.
“We have seven years to get there, otherwise the big guys will eat us up.”
Howard Schultz setting expansion goals in 1987, as recalled by early Starbucks store manager Will Stiles
“The most excruciating hellish several months that we’ve ever had.”
Elon Musk describing challenges at Tesla this year.
“Buyers don’t have to write an offer within the first hour. Now they have maybe a day.”
Mike Grady, president of Coldwell Banker Bain, on what improving inventory means for would-be homebuyers
“We are not approaching this as a supplicant.”
Gov. Jay Inslee, declaring that Boeing should pick Washington to build its next airplane based on the state’s existing advantages and experience
“Most of these heroes have in them the seeds of their own destruction.”
Silicon Valley entrepreneur and business professor Steve Blank, on Musk’s need to move from innovation to execution
