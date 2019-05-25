“Building your own data centers, very bad. Driving yourself to the store to pick up a gallon of milk … very bad.”
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, arguing to shareholders that the company’s cloud computing and delivery services have less climate impacts than some alternatives
“We had some executional misses.”
Nordstrom co-president Erik Nordstrom on the company’s unexpectedly poor quarter
“They did their homework.”
Aerospace consultant Peter Lemme on being quizzed for six hours by Department of Justice investigators looking into Boeing’s 737 MAX
“They’re fighting so many headwinds.”
Retail analyst Steve Dennis, on the weak quarterly results of many middle-market department stores
“What we’re seeing right now is the bifurcation of winners and losers.”
Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, a big-box retailer that did well last quarter
