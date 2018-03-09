The week’s best business quotes address retail openings and closures, as well as international tariffs and local taxes.

By
The Seattle Times

“Downtown has been, and increasingly is, a neighborhood.”

PCC Community Markets CEO Cate Hardy, explaining why the regional co-op grocery will put a store in Seattle’s 2nd-tallest skyscraper.

“At this time we have very minimal coffee left in stores.”

Memo to Tully’s Coffee managers explaining why stores would close by Friday as business is “temporarily suspended.”

The Clyde Hill Tully’s was closing early on Friday because the store was out of coffee. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times)
“That betrayal is now over.”

President Trump, declaring that American steel and aluminum workers had been ignored but now will be helped by steep import tariffs.

“The city has decided we’re going to be piggy banks.”

Alaskan Way condo owner Steve Danishek, criticizing a city proposal to tax waterfront property owners to pay for improvements.

“All of the store closures relate to beginning the rebranding process, which takes months.”

Tully’s spokeswoman Suzy Quinn, deflecting questions about the lack of coffee.

Seattle Times staff