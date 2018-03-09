The week’s best business quotes address retail openings and closures, as well as international tariffs and local taxes.

PCC Community Markets CEO Cate Hardy, explaining why the regional co-op grocery will put a store in Seattle’s 2nd-tallest skyscraper.

Memo to Tully’s Coffee managers explaining why stores would close by Friday as business is “temporarily suspended.”

President Trump, declaring that American steel and aluminum workers had been ignored but now will be helped by steep import tariffs.

Alaskan Way condo owner Steve Danishek, criticizing a city proposal to tax waterfront property owners to pay for improvements.

Tully’s spokeswoman Suzy Quinn, deflecting questions about the lack of coffee.