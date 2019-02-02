This week’s best quotes in business come from the dropout who became a Federal Reserve Bank president, from a guy who won $1 million from Zillow, and from experts on manufacturing in China.
“Don’t give up just because people say nobody like you has ever done it.”
The mentor who helped Mary Daly, a high-school dropout, get started in college. She now heads the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
“We do 115 million of these every day, so yes, we get concerned when we’re off.”
Zillow’s Stan Humphries, on improving the accuracy of its Zestimate home pricing algorithms.
“China is not just cheap. It’s a place where, because it’s an authoritarian government, you can marshal 100,000 people to work all night for you.”
Economics professor Susan Helper on the benefits of manufacturing products in China rather than the U.S.
“In the U.S., you could have a meeting of tooling engineers and I’m not sure we could fill the room. In China, you could fill multiple football fields.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook, on the same issue.
“Desktop software is their old legacy business, and we know the PC market is stinky.”
Fund manager Daniel Morgan on how the weak PC market affects Microsoft’s earnings.
