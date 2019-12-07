“The moment is now for companies to confront it, count it, and work together to end it.”

Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer, in the company’s first report on incidents of sexual assault and other violence

“If we sit back and do nothing, we will have an accident.”

Horizon Air captain John Hornibrook, cautioning a handful of top managers and pilot leaders about recent incidents at Alaska Air’s regional airline

“Act like a small brewer again and see where it goes.”

Brendan Watters, CEO of the tiny Chicago beer company that bought the widely known Ballast Point brewery at a bargain price from Constellation Brands, which paid $1 billion for it

“Seattle is becoming one of those destination places for that lifestyle.”

Real-estate broker John Deely, on investors and “jet-setters” buying local condos

“We don’t want fancy food. We want good food.”

Rashad Armstead, a chef and founder of Black Food Collective, an Oakland consortium of food trucks that’s used by event planners to feed large groups