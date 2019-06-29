“We’re using technology to make it look old, basically.”
Historic preservation officer Sandra Tetley on restoring NASA’s Apollo-era Mission Control to the way it looked 50 years ago.
“They’re building a huge parking structure for all these people that are not going to drive.”
Queen Anne neighborhood activist Ellen Monrad, on the contradictions in Expedia’s development of its new Interbay campus.
“This threatens a bunch of patients — and our whole business.”
Scott Kelly, executive at publisher of a medical handbooks, discussing poorly printed and hard-to-read counterfeits selling on Amazon.
“To be truly simple, you have to go really deep.”
Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, the man behind the iconic designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad, who is leaving the company after more than two decades.
“Seattle will become a key engineering hub for Apple.”
Apple’s Vice President of Global Real Estate, Kristina Raspe, announcing plans to add 2,000 employees.
