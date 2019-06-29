Historic preservation officer Sandra Tetley on restoring NASA’s Apollo-era Mission Control to the way it looked 50 years ago.

Queen Anne neighborhood activist Ellen Monrad, on the contradictions in Expedia’s development of its new Interbay campus.

Scott Kelly, executive at publisher of a medical handbooks, discussing poorly printed and hard-to-read counterfeits selling on Amazon.

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, the man behind the iconic designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad, who is leaving the company after more than two decades.

Apple’s Vice President of Global Real Estate, Kristina Raspe, announcing plans to add 2,000 employees.