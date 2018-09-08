This week’s best quotes in business cover Boeing’s push to catch up on 737 production, the city’s effort to stop redevelopment of the Showbox music venue and a response to antitrust attacks on Amazon. Oh, and as always, there’s something about Tesla.

An inspector at Boeing’s Renton plant, on the company’s drive to catch up on 737 production

Lawsuit filed by the owner of the Showbox music venue over city’s move to block redevelopment of the site

Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert, after Boeing’s investor briefing on 737 production snags

Justice Department antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, commenting on big technology companies such as Amazon

Chief accounting officer Dave Morton, who quit Tesla after less than one month