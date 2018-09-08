This week’s best quotes in business cover Boeing’s push to catch up on 737 production, the city’s effort to stop redevelopment of the Showbox music venue and a response to antitrust attacks on Amazon. Oh, and as always, there’s something about Tesla.
“They have opened the checkbook, letting people work as many hours as they want.”
An inspector at Boeing’s Renton plant, on the company’s drive to catch up on 737 production
“When politicians cater to populist calls — whether those calls are ‘lock her up,’ ‘build the wall,’ ‘ban Muslims,’ or ‘Save the Showbox’ — civil and other rights are placed at risk.”
Lawsuit filed by the owner of the Showbox music venue over city’s move to block redevelopment of the site
“We put the odds at 50 percent that (Boeing) will succeed with its recovery plan by the end of 2018.”
Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert, after Boeing’s investor briefing on 737 production snags
“Just because somebody is big does not mean they have violated the laws. Nor should we condemn them because they have succeeded.”
Justice Department antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, commenting on big technology companies such as Amazon
“I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla.”
Chief accounting officer Dave Morton, who quit Tesla after less than one month