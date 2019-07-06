“We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”
Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, announcing a $100 million fund as “initial outreach” to MAX crash victims’ families and communities
“Nothing more than a public-relations stunt to appease the general public.”
Attorney Steven Marks, who represents more than 30 families of victims in both MAX crashes.
“The problem with the meat business is you sell it or smell it — you’ve got to keep it moving.”
Len Steiner, consultant to the meat industry
“Nobody likes to grill in the rain.”
Will Sawyer, lead economist at a major agricultural lender, on the double whammy affecting U.S. meat companies
“It used to be an old-boys network. And it’s really changed for the better.”
Utility-industry consultant Arne Olson, on changes exemplified by the naming of a second woman CEO at Puget Sound Energy
“Profits stay right here in our community, improving the lives of our people and our neighbors.”
Tulalip Tribes Chairwoman Teri Gobin, on the benefits of Boom City’s seasonal fireworks market.
