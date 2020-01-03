“It’s our moral responsibility to speak up — regardless of Amazon’s attempt to censor us — especially when climate poses such an unprecedented threat to humanity.”

Maren Costa, a principal user-experience designer at Amazon, who was warned not to publicly criticize its policies

“Review the policy again and in the future anytime you may consider speaking about Amazon’s business in a public forum.”

Eric Sjoding, a human-resources lawyer at Amazon, in the warning letter to Costa

“If you owned stocks, bonds, real estate, hard assets, you benefited.”

Michael Farr, head of the Farr, Miller & Washington investment firm, on the decade’s bull market for all sorts of assets

“Unfortunately, the bulk of investors don’t have enough money in their retirement accounts to retire on, even though they just lived through a fantastic decade.”

Daniel Wiener, chairman of Adviser Investments, another money-management firm

“Ten years ago, I could have walked in and fixed that with a red pen and some white-out.”

Architect John Morefield, on lengthy delays with construction permitting at Seattle City Hall