“We are contributing to this election because we care deeply about the future of Seattle.”
Amazon spokesman Aaron Toso, explaining its $1 million contribution to a business political-action committee for November’s city council election
“One of the richest corporations in the world just invested an unprecedented amount of money to attempt a hostile takeover of Seattle’s local government.”
Rachel Lauter, executive director of the union-backed Working Washington
“We’re extremely disappointed that we didn’t get a product out of the contract.”
Tim O’Hara, president of the United Auto Workers’ Lordstown local, which hoped General Motors would agree to keep alive the Ohio plant
“I vape, I vote.”
A national marketing campaign by the Vapor Technology Association to oppose the White House plan for banning nearly all vaping flavors.
“Zuckerberg attempted to use the Constitution as a shield for his company’s bottom line.”
Bill Russo, a spokesman for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, criticizing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hands-off approach to political advertising on the social media site.
