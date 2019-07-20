“All I see is suitcases, coming in and out, in and out.”
Resident Steve Miller of 2132 Fifth Ave., the Seattle building where two-thirds of the units are used for Airbnb or other short-term rentals.
“If they can make meat from veggies … we can make veggies from meat.”
Promotional video from the restaurant chain Arby’s, which invented the “marrot” to spoof vegetarian products that simulate the taste and texture of meat.
“This is the Zuck buck … This is a godsend to drug dealers.”
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., criticizing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan for a digital currency of its own.
Advertising
“You either define things or you’re going to get defined.”
Brand consultant Eric Schiffer, on Amazon’s pushback against critics raising issues during its Prime Day extravaganza.
“Delete the app immediately.”
Democratic National Committee in a warning about the viral face-transforming app FaceApp, citing concerns about the software’s Russian developers.
