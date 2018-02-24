From barbers to wind turbines, real estate speculators to Disney workers — here are the best things said in the business world this past week.
“It’s somehow reassuring that if all else fails, there’s still Johnny.”
Greg Taylor, who got his first haircut from Johnny Luera about 50 years ago, on the University District barber, who’s retiring at 83.
“B.C.’s real estate market should not be used as a stock market.”
British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James, announcing new measures targeting foreign buyers and speculators in local housing.
“Asteroid mining, space tourism and space habitats are quickly becoming much more than science fiction.”
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, at a meeting of the National Space Council.
“You’re holding us hostage.”
Union official Eric Clinton, who says Disney won’t give 35,000 members the same $1,000 bonus as other workers unless they OK a contract.
“There are people who were lifelong friends, and they see each other in church and won’t even talk to each other again.”
David Brouwer, a resident of Sioux Falls, one community divided by development of wind farms in rural areas.
