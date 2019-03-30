A Boeing engineer who worked on the 737 MAX, referring to the plane’s reliance on signals from just one sensor to activate an automated flight-control system that’s under scrutiny in the two recent crashes.

Passenger Jamey Fierce from Toronto, stranded in Berlin when Iceland’s super-discount Wow Air abruptly ceased operations.

Jason Goldberg, a 737 captain and spokesman for the pilots union at American Airlines, on Boeing’s proposed fix.

Tsedeye Gebreselassie of the National Employment Law Project, on McDonald’s saying it won’t lobby against minimum-wage increases.

Media company consultant Jim Brady, on Apple’s new, limited News Plus subscription deal.