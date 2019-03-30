“A single point of failure is an absolute no-no.”
A Boeing engineer who worked on the 737 MAX, referring to the plane’s reliance on signals from just one sensor to activate an automated flight-control system that’s under scrutiny in the two recent crashes.
“Not only was the flight canceled – the airline was canceled.”
Passenger Jamey Fierce from Toronto, stranded in Berlin when Iceland’s super-discount Wow Air abruptly ceased operations.
“We are optimistic with the progress, but cautious.”
Jason Goldberg, a 737 captain and spokesman for the pilots union at American Airlines, on Boeing’s proposed fix.
“Having a player like McDonald’s say, ‘We’re not going to fight this any more’ is a big deal.”
Tsedeye Gebreselassie of the National Employment Law Project, on McDonald’s saying it won’t lobby against minimum-wage increases.
“Is this the thing that’s going to save media? The answer is ‘no.’”
Media company consultant Jim Brady, on Apple’s new, limited News Plus subscription deal.
