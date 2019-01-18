This week’s best quotes in business deal with Microsoft’s big move on affordable housing, the passing of low-cost mutual fund pioneer John Bogle, the latest Macy’s closures and the federal government shutdown.

“Nowhere close to what’s needed to solve this problem.”

Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith, after announcing the company’s $500 million pledge to improve affordable housing in the region.

“Jack could have been a multibillion-aire on a par with Gates and Buffett.”

John Bogle, founder of Vanguard’s low-cost index funds, remembered by investment manager William Bernstein.

“It feels like we’re losing our middle-class shopping.”

Macy’s customer Julie Carr, on news its Northgate Mall department store will close.

“When you take a risk on someone, they do their best to fulfill their commitment.”

Washington Federal CEO Brent Beardall, on the quick loans it’s offering to furloughed federal workers.

“This kind
of thing has become
normal, and it shouldn’t be.”

The wife of a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee who has been working without pay at Sea-Tac during the federal shutdown.

