“In time, people will come to see it as a great aircraft.”

Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways and other European airlines, on his surprise Paris Air Show pact for 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

“We’re a bit ahead of the pack, but I have no doubt others are coming.”

CEO Omer Bar-Yohay of Eviation Aircraft, developer of a 9-passenger electric airplane.

“Every one of these airlines are A320 operators. Our intent is to bid.”

Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer, vowing to fight back after being blindsided by Willie Walsh’s deal.

“The fact that you have this little bony projection in your skull, that means nothing.”

Evan Johnson, director of physical therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital, casting doubt on a report that young people are growing horns on their skulls from spending too much time hunched over smartphones.

“It’s been a really amazing experience … My daughter and I have grown closer than we’ve ever been.”

Jeannine Shingler, who lives in a cottage in her daughter’s Beacon Hill backyard.