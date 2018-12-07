This week’s best quotes in business span artificial intelligence, home sales, tech worker’s employment and Boeing customers.

Share story

By

“We must ensure that the year 2024 doesn’t look like a page from the novel ‘1984.’ ”

Microsoft President Brad Smith, in a blog post calling for government regulation of facial-recognition technology.

“He’s very upset with Boeing.”

An airline financier describing Lion Air founder Rusdi Kirana, who is considering canceling orders in the aftermath of the 737 MAX crash at his airline.

“It’s a little bit of a herd mentality.”

Sabrina Booth, a Windermere broker in Seattle, on the sharp reversal in home-sales trends.

“We will continue to be mistreated and ignored if we stay silent.”

Google contract employees writing to the company’s CEO to demand better work arrangements.

“This is contro­versial, and could cause some anxiety for folks.”

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Seattle Planning Commission chair Tim Parham on its report urging some changes to single-family zoning rules.

Seattle Times staff