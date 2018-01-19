This week’s best quotes in business span the Amazon HQ2 hunt, the bitcoin collapse, the new allure of China for software developers, and more.

Corporate-location consultant Jim Renzas, joking about the 20-city “short list” announced by Amazon for its HQ2 project. (The original list numbered 238.)

Michael Cohen, director of Facebook’s Computational Photography team in Seattle, on the user base that led him to leave Microsoft for Facebook.

Yang Shuishi, who soured on Western life after working in the U.S. for Microsoft, Google and Facebook and returned to his native China.

A Reddit commenter who persuaded family members to buy virtual currencies last fall.

Janet Currie, chairwoman of Princeton’s economics department, on bias against women in the economics field.