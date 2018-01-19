This week’s best quotes in business span the Amazon HQ2 hunt, the bitcoin collapse, the new allure of China for software developers, and more.
“It’s kind of like getting into the NBA playoffs: Everybody gets in.”
Corporate-location consultant Jim Renzas, joking about the 20-city “short list” announced by Amazon for its HQ2 project. (The original list numbered 238.)
“The real pitch was having 2 billion eyeballs.”
Michael Cohen, director of Facebook’s Computational Photography team in Seattle, on the user base that led him to leave Microsoft for Facebook.
“Even if I get killed by the air (pollution) and live shorter for 10 years, it’ll still be better.”
Yang Shuishi, who soured on Western life after working in the U.S. for Microsoft, Google and Facebook and returned to his native China.
“I tried to explain to them that this is normal and it will bounce back soon.”
A Reddit commenter who persuaded family members to buy virtual currencies last fall.
“When a woman says something, no one pays attention. A man says the same thing, everyone says it’s great. It happens a lot.”
Janet Currie, chairwoman of Princeton’s economics department, on bias against women in the economics field.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.