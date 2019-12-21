“I’m disappointed. Really disappointed in leadership.”

Unidentified worker at 737 plant in Renton, on Boeing management’s handling of the MAX crisis

“It would be akin to having great medical insurance but getting fired for using it.”

Merrill Humberg, a state employee, on the exemption in Washington’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which says workers at small employers aren’t guaranteed to get their jobs back.

“There’s everything from long-established companies through things that have been around about two weeks.”

Professor Kristi Morgansen, chair of UW’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, on the growing cluster of local companies in space ventures.

“It tastes like mild nothing.”

Dale Erickson, on the python meat that’s one of the specialties sold at University Seafood and Poultry, which he and his wife Jeanette are closing after many decades.

“Extremely neat and very clever but pretty meaningless and very unfriendly.”

Tony Brooker, a mathematician and computer scientist, on programming in binary code before he designed the programming language for the world’s first commercial computer.