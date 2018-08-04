This week’s best quotes in business come from real estate, the tech sector and airlines.
“It will set the world on fire if it sells for a billion … That’s a lot of money for an undeveloped residential lot.”
Real-estate broker Tim Murphy, commenting on the 157-acre Los Angeles hilltop property priced at $1 billion.
“My window turned red because of the flames.”
Passenger Ramin Parsa of Los Angeles describing the seconds after an Aeromexico jetliner crashed in heavy rain and hail. All 103 on board survived.
“They come to the city and are creating isolated, walled-off campuses.”
Aaron Peskin, San Francisco city supervisor who co-sponsored a bill barring cafeterias in new corporate buildings by the likes of Twitter, Square and Uber.
“Alaska’s commitment to the LGBT community has been exemplary. That’s why this was just such a shock.”
Airline analyst Henry Harteveldt, on the incident in which a gay couple were forced to give up their seats on an Alaska Airlines flight to make room for a straight couple.
“We welcome a normal Google but not a neutered Google.”
Liu Xingliang, head of research at a Beijing-based analytics firm, on Google’s reported work on a search engine that complies with China’s censorship rules.
