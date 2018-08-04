This week’s best quotes in business come from real estate, the tech sector and airlines.

Real-estate broker Tim Murphy, commenting on the 157-acre Los Angeles hilltop property priced at $1 billion.

Passenger Ramin Parsa of Los Angeles describing the seconds after an Aero­mexico jetliner crashed in heavy rain and hail. All 103 on board survived.

Aaron Peskin, San Francisco city supervisor who co-sponsored a bill barring cafeterias in new corporate buildings by the likes of Twitter, Square and Uber.

Airline analyst Henry Harteveldt, on the incident in which a gay couple were forced to give up their seats on an Alaska Airlines flight to make room for a straight couple.

Liu Xingliang, head of research at a Beijing-based analytics firm, on Google’s reported work on a search engine that complies with China’s censorship rules.