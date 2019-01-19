BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona say they have arrested seven people on suspicion of attacking cars that work with ride-hailing apps like Uber and Cabify as part of a protest by taxi drivers.
The attacks occurred Friday night after taxi drivers announced an indefinite strike protesting a regional government plan to regulate the ride-hailing services that they argued was too lax.
Catalan public television showed images of protesters trashing cars allegedly used by app-hailing services. One group reportedly smashed a car’s windows while the driver was inside.
Emergency services said they treated a driver after he suffered an anxiety attack when his car was attacked by a group of men.
Most Read Business Stories
- King County property tax bills are coming, and the housing market slowdown won't lower your bill
- We were mall rats once, and young: The death of an American dream | Jon Talton
- After Paul Allen's death, Stratolaunch cuts sharply back — but giant plane will still fly WATCH
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
Taxi drivers are continuing to block a major street in downtown Barcelona on Saturday.