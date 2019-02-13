PARIS (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a two-day official visit in Morocco.
The couple, guests of King Mohammed VI, arrived late Wednesday afternoon at Rabat airport, where they have been greeted by the Moroccan royal family before heading to the royal palace for an official ceremony.
Moroccan authorities said the two kings would use the visit to sign bilateral agreements.
Felipe and Letizia had postponed a planned trip to Morocco several times since they last visited the North African country in July 2014.
Most Read Business Stories
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
- Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for economy
- Bellevue house and garage where Jeff Bezos started Amazon up for sale
- Bezos probe concludes mistress' brother was Enquirer source
- Amazon's new streamlined packaging is jamming up recycling centers
Spain is Morocco’s top trade partner and the two countries share close diplomatic ties.