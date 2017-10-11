BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics Spain’s prime minister says that Catalan leader ‘just needs to say he didn’t declare independence’ Originally published October 11, 2017 at 9:46 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says that Catalan leader ‘just needs to say he didn’t declare independence’ The Associated Press Previous StorySpain’s premier: It’s important for Catalan leader to get his answer right on whether he declared independence or not