BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two crucial meetings will take place in Spain that could decide the short-term future of a country undergoing its worst political crisis in decades.
Catalonia’s parliament on Friday will resume debating its response to the Spanish government’s plans to strip away its regional powers to halt it pushing toward independence. But in Madrid, Spain’s Senate meets to approve the government’s plans and set the intervention in motion.
The government’s proposals include removing the Catalan government’s regional leaders from office and curtailing the authority of the region’s parliament.
The Catalan government rejects the move and there is speculation the regional parliament may actually take the step of declaring independence from Spain later Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say