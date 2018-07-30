MADRID (AP) — Representatives of taxi driver unions and Spain’s government are meeting to find a way out of an indefinite strike protesting the proliferation of private ride-hailing services.

The Ministry of Development says Monday’s meeting will follow others with representatives of drivers working for apps like Uber and Cabify.

Taxi drivers are angered by a court’s decision to temporarily suspend Barcelona’s move to curb the operation of private companies. They also demand a ratio of 1 to 30 private versus public taxi licenses.

Cab rides are limited to emergencies in Madrid and Barcelona, where a main thoroughfare remains blocked day and night by black-and-yellow cabs and drivers sleeping in tents.

Protests are also spreading to other cities, causing disruptions during the busy summer holiday period.