MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say a former HSBC technology employee convicted for leaking data on a tax evasion scandal has been arrested in Madrid on an arrest warrant issued by Switzerland.
French national Herve Falciani was sentenced in late 2015 to five years in prison for economic espionage. The Swiss court also convicted him for illegally obtaining data, breach of business confidentiality and of bank secrecy.
For many, though, Falciani is a crucial whistleblower whose more than 100,000 records on prominent clients of the Swiss subsidiary of HSBC sparked a global wave of tax evasion probes.
He has been living in Spain and cooperated with Spanish authorities in some of the probes.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- Boeing hit by U.S.-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets
- Herb Bridge, a jeweler, Navy man and civic leader, dead at 93
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- Midlife 'wealth shock' may lead to death, study suggests
His arrest Wednesday comes as Spain seeks the extradition from Switzerland of a Catalan politician considered key in the Spanish region’s independence bid.