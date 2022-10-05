(Bloomberg) — SpaceX launched a crew of four on a NASA mission to the International Space Station, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman to travel to space.

The blast-off, scheduled for noon local time Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, followed a series of delays that had pushed back the launch by several weeks. The astronauts are traveling aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon — the sixth time the space agency has relied on Elon Musk’s company to transport NASA personnel and international partners to the space station since Dragon’s inaugural crewed mission in May of 2020.

The multinational crew’s arrival at the station– planned for Thursday — will begin a six-month-long stay in orbit. They include two NASA astronauts: Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, a member of one of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, along with Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina from Russia.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.