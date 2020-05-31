SpaceX’s Crew Dragon astronaut capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday morning a little less than 19 hours after its historic launch from Florida.

The capsule autonomously attached itself to the space station in a “soft capture” at 7:16 a.m. Pacific time. “Hard capture” occurred about 10 minutes later, meaning the capsule firmly attached to the station via 12 latches to create an air-tight seal between Crew Dragon and the space station.

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is aboard the capsule with astronaut Doug Hurley, gave a thumbs up moments after the hard capture occurred.

